VIDEO: Navy Seal Slams Katy Perry For Manchester Comments

A former Navy SEAL had slammed Katy Perry for calling for “no borders” in the wake of the Manchester terror attack.

“I mean, this woman has said ‘oh we need to give them hugs, hug it out.’ Go to hell Katy Perry,” Carl Higbie declared on FOX News Thursday. “Hold one of your concerts in Syria and see how it goes.” He continued, “These people fundamentally don’t understand what’s going on here. They don’t understand any of this…And that’s why I’m so strong against these celebrities who speak out, saying ‘Oh, we can fight this through love, it’s not really violent, they don’t really mean it.'”

Perry said in a radio interview earlier this week that “the greatest thing we can do is just unite and love on each other.” The pop star has since taken to Twitter to defend her comments. “I was talking about online fan culture and how we must unite now,” she tweeted. “Maybe didn’t say it perfectly, but I don’t always get it right.”

