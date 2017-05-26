Trish’s Trash: Rockwell Arrested For Sandwich Fight with Maid

I couldn’t ask for a better story as we kick off a Totally 80’s Weekend today…..Remember Rockwell, the pop artist who became a one-hit wonder after his dad, Motown founder Barry Gordy, got Michael Jackson to sing the chorus on “Somebody’s Watching Me”? Well, the cops are watching Rockwell now that he’s been arrested for allegedly hitting his housekeeper in a fight over a sandwich. TMZ reports that Rockwell flew into a rage when his housekeeper didn’t make his sandwich quickly enough at his home in Venice, California. While there’s been no word on what kind of sandwich she was making, Rockwell was booked for misdemeanor battery. Read the story here.

