Trish’s Dishes: Fruit Salsa and Cinnamon Chips

Trish May 26, 2017 11:01 AM
Filed Under: Appetizers, cinnamon, Food, Fruit Salsa, Recipe, recipes, sugar, Trish's Dishes

My sister Lynda makes this for family functions and everyone loves it!!! Seriously so good. The chips are the best part 🙂

 

2 kiwis peeled and diced

2 Granny Smith apples peeled and diced

8 oz raspberries

1lb strawberries chopped

2 tbsp white sugar

2 tbsp brown sugar

3 tbsp fruit preserves (she uses strawberry)

Mix together and chill.

For the chips: (or sometimes I just buy the Stacy’s Pita Chips…cinnamon sugar) 

10 flour tortillas

2 cups cinnamon + sugar

butter flavored cooking spray

Preheat oven at 350. Coat one side of the tortillas with cooking spray, cut into wedges, arrange in a single layer and sprinkle with cinnamon/sugar. Bake 5 to 8 min and let cool. Serve with chilled fruit.

