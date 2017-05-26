Trish’s Dishes: Fruit Salsa and Cinnamon Chips

My sister Lynda makes this for family functions and everyone loves it!!! Seriously so good. The chips are the best part 🙂
2 kiwis peeled and diced
2 Granny Smith apples peeled and diced
8 oz raspberries
1lb strawberries chopped
2 tbsp white sugar
2 tbsp brown sugar
3 tbsp fruit preserves (she uses strawberry)
Mix together and chill.
For the chips: (or sometimes I just buy the Stacy’s Pita Chips…cinnamon sugar)
10 flour tortillas
2 cups cinnamon + sugar
butter flavored cooking spray
Preheat oven at 350. Coat one side of the tortillas with cooking spray, cut into wedges, arrange in a single layer and sprinkle with cinnamon/sugar. Bake 5 to 8 min and let cool. Serve with chilled fruit.