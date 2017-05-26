The Five Best Memorial Day Weekend Sales

According to the website FatWallet.com, here are the five best things to buy on Memorial Day Weekend, because they have the best sales.

1. Mattresses. They’re usually cheaper this weekend than any other time of year.

2. Summer clothes. A lot of stores start pushing their summer collections this weekend, and usually have sales going on. You could save a little more if you wait until the END of summer to buy clothes, but then you won’t be able to wear them.

3. Plane tickets for the summer. Websites like Expedia and Priceline usually offer Memorial Day sales that are pretty good.

4. Appliances, like refrigerators and washing machines. The other time to buy them is on Black Friday. But sometimes the Memorial Day Weekend sales are just as good.

5. Patio furniture and grills. They’ll only be a little cheaper in the fall. So if you want to use them all summer, it’s worth the extra money.

And two things you SHOULDN’T buy this weekend are laptops and power tools. The best time to buy a laptop is during the back-to-school sales in July. And the best time to buy tools is next month, when they go on sale for Father’s Day.