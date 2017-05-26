High School Student’s Service Dog Included in Yearbook

Students at one Virginia high school were in for a surprise as they flipped through their new yearbooks. Alpha, a service dog, was featured alongside the pupils of Stafford County high school. The dog belongs to Andrew Schalk, a junior with Type 1 diabetes and Alpha helps alert him when his blood sugar is getting too low or high. Once the unique yearbook picture made its way online, the internet couldn’t get enough. In addition to serving as Schalk’s primary spotter, Alpha has also been a joy for his classmates.