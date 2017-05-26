Florida Has The Best Beach in America

Florida’s Siesta Beach has been named the best beach in America by a Florida professor who has made a career out of ranking and studying beaches around the country. The AP reports that Dr. Stephen Letherman–aka Dr. Beach–uses 50 criteria to evaluate beaches, including water and sand quality, environmental management and safety. “The sand is outstanding,” Leatherman says about Siesta Beach, located on Siesta Key near Sarasota. “Every time I go there, I’ve got to take a bag home with me. It’s almost sacrilegious to walk on it with shoes on.” (Fun fact: Siesta Beach’s sand is comprised of 99 percent pure crushed quartz!) Here are Leatherman’s top 10 beaches in the U.S. for 2017:

Siesta Beach on Siesta Key near Sarasota, Florida Kapalua Bay Beach on Maui, Hawaii Ocracoke Lifeguard Beach on the Outer Banks, North Carolina Grayton Beach State Park in Santa Rosa Beach in the Florida Panhandle Coopers Beach in Southampton, New York Coast Guard Beach on Cape Cod, Massachusetts Caladesi Island State Park near Dunedin/Clearwater, Florida Hapuna Beach on the Big Island, Hawaii Coronado Beach in San Diego, California Beachwalker Park on Kiawah Island, South Carolina Click here to read full article.