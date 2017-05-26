Fixer Upper’s Chip Gaines Is Writing a Memoir

May 26, 2017 3:23 PM
Filed Under: Chip Gaines, Fixer Upper, Memoir

Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines knows a thing or two about doing it yourself, which is why he’s sharing his hard-earned wisdom in a new memoir. People reports that Gaines has a deal to pen a book called Capital Gaines: The Smart Things I Learned by Doing Stupid Stuff, which will highlight the many life lessons the home-renovation expert has gleaned. “I’ve done so many dumb things in my day that I had enough material to write a book…so I did!” Gaines wrote Thursday on Instagram while announcing the project. “Coming this fall…You know you want to read this.”

