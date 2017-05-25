Woman Sues Jelly Belly Saying She Didn’t Know They Contained Sugar

A California woman is suing the makers of Jelly Belly jelly beans, claiming she was tricked into believing one of the company’s candy products was sugar-free..

Jessica Gomez says that “fancy phrasing” on the packaging confused her.

“Gomez bought Jelly Belly Sport, a variation of the candy that is marketed as an exercise supplement, supposedly containing carbohydrates, electrolytes and vitamins, which lists evaporated cane juice on the ingredient label, but not sugar.

In her class action suit , Gomez states that the ingredient label violates the Consumer Legal Remedies Act, Unfair Business Practices Law and False Advertising Law in California, by intentionally confusing so-called health-concious consumers. Why apparent health fanatics would be eating candy as an exercise supplement in the first place goes without explanation.

Jelly Belly doesn’t think the case has any merit whatsoever, calling the case “nonsense.” They rightfully point out that although the ingredient label may state “evaporated cane juice,” the nutrition facts must include the product’s sugar content — which Gomez would have seen if she was examining the packaging as carefully as she claims.

The candy company does seem to be in the wrong in one regard, though: Last year, the FDA decided that the word juice cannot be used to describe anything that doesn’t come from a fruit or vegetable, which means that sometimes when companies use the term juice it can mislead consumers into thinking a product is healthier than it actually is.” Click here for more from Food & Wine.