Pi Pizzeria Giving Free Pizza to Journalists Today!

Work in the news business? Pi will give you free pizza today!

St. Louis-based pizza chain Pi Pizzeria is giving free pizza to journalists at all its locations today!

The restaurant is calling it “Love a Journalist Day.”

“In light of the physical and figurative assaults on our journalists and real news, we at Pi want to thank the hardworking reporters, producers, editors, photographers, videographers and all those who deliver us critical and round-the-clock news,” reads Pi’s Facebook and Instagram post shared this morning.

FREE PIZZA for Journalists! A post shared by Pi Pizzeria (@pi_pizzerias) on May 25, 2017 at 7:27am PDT

Those in the news business only need to bring a press credential, business card or other identifier to any Pi location today to receive their free pizza.

CLICK HERE for Pi locations.