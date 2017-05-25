Pi Pizzeria Giving Free Pizza to Journalists Today!

May 25, 2017 11:19 AM
Filed Under: free pizza, Pi, Pi Pizzeria

Work in the news business? Pi will give you free pizza today!

St. Louis-based pizza chain Pi Pizzeria is giving free pizza to journalists at all its locations today!

The restaurant is calling it “Love a Journalist Day.”

“In light of the physical and figurative assaults on our journalists and real news, we at Pi want to thank the hardworking reporters, producers, editors, photographers, videographers and all those who deliver us critical and round-the-clock news,” reads Pi’s Facebook and Instagram post shared this morning.

FREE PIZZA for Journalists!

A post shared by Pi Pizzeria (@pi_pizzerias) on

Those in the news business only need to bring a press credential, business card or other identifier to any Pi location today to receive their free pizza.

CLICK HERE for Pi locations.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live