LIST: Five 80’s Fashion Trends That Are Making a Comeback

We are doing another one of our “Totally 80’s Weekends” starting tomorrow (Friday) at Noon, and it got us thinking about some of the really unfortunate fashion decisions we made back in the day.

Personally, I’m still trying to track down all of the photos of me wearing pink Izod’s.

But some of these trends are making a comeback…here are the “Top 5 80’s Fashion Trends That Are Making a Comeback”.

Shoulder pads

The butt of more than a few fashion jokes, serious shoulder pads have been a giant don’t since their ’80s heyday. However, thanks to buzzy labels like Balmain (pictured)—which incorporates strong shoulders into almost every piece—it seems the trend is making a comeback. To keep it from looking too dated, skip the voluminous pants and try a silky shoulder padded blouse tucked into high-waisted skinny jeans and a killer pair of heels or platforms.

Customized denim jackets.

If you didn’t have an oversize jean jacket covered in airbrushed art, pins, or patches in the ’80s, you probably were doing something wrong. Cut to over two decades later, and bold denim is totally back. Whether you score a legit style from the ’80s, or customized your own, make sure the denim’s not too dark, and the cut is fairly large.

Mirrored Sunglasses

Cliché interpretations of “the future” were a large part of the pop culture landscape during the ’80s (ahem, Max Headroom) and bright, reflective, super-mirrored sunglasses played into that in a big way. Recently, they’ve resurfaced to the point where they’re not even a trend anymore, just a preferential style.

White Heels

During the 1980s, white boots and pumps were it—the skinnier the heel, the better—and were worn by everyone from OTT Cyndi Lauper wannabes (with legwarmers) to high school prom-goers (with ruffled mini dresses.) After that, they were widely considered to be garish and pretty much disappeared. During the last few seasons, though, we’ve seem come back in a very big way, with labels like Isabel Marant and Céline creating their own versions, and street style stars pairing them with pretty much everything, in every season.

Pegged Jeans

The coolest ’80s kids sported cuffed pants, but not just any cuff—they had to be tightly-rolled in a style known as pegging. It’s not as easy as it sounds—here’s a tutorial—but we’re seeing folks get back on board with it, from It-girls to brands like J. Crew.

