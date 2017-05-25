LIST: 10 Hilarious Tweets About ABC’s ‘Dirty Dancing’ Remake

ABC’s remake of Dirty Dancing premiered last night and if the response on social media is any indication, the filmmakers may want to stay off line for awhile.

Viewers were quick to mock it on Twitter…here are 10 of their most brutal reactions:

“This #DirtyDancing remake is like if an 8th-grade musical had a multimillion dollar budget.”

“Netflix and Amazon Prime must be getting bombarded with searches for the original #DirtyDancing to cleanse everyone’s soul of this disaster.”

“Wow, If you are not watching the remake of #DirtyDancing, you made a good life choice.”

“It’s ‘I carried A watermelon!’ NOT ‘I carried HIS watermelon.’ Ugh. That line is legendary, you can’t change it!!!”

“YOU HAD ONE IMPORTANT LINE AND YOU MESSED IT UP!”

“Nobody puts Baby in a remake. #Yikes”

“This train wreck is the biggest disrespect to Patrick Swayze. It’s horrible, I’d rather get a root canal.” 

“After 30 minutes of this remake I HAD to start watching the original!! #MyEyesAreBleeding #DirtyDancing PS. it’s ‘I carried A watermelon.’”

“This movie is like Sharknado, it’s so damn bad, yet I can’t bring myself to turn the channel.”

“There’s like 12 good things about this remake and they are all Colt Prattes’ abs.”

