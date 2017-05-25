Ellen DeGeneres Is Returning to Stand-Up

Ellen DeGeneres will be taping her first stand-up special in 15 years for Netflix.

Her last special was 2003’s Ellen DeGeneres: Here and Now. That same year, she started her eponymous daytime talk show, which has kept her away from stand-up. Until now.

The special, which has no premiere date yet, will be another feather in Netflix’s comedy cap, as the streamer is assembling an impressive portfolio of comeback specials, which started with Dave Chappelle and Tracy Morgan and will continue with another Chappelle special, a pair of Jerry Seinfeld specials, a pair of Chris Rock specials and Kevin James’ first special since 2001.

Terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but it’s probably in the same $20 million range that these other comedians making their long-awaited returns are receiving.

The streaming service and the talk show host announced the deal in a cute Twitter exchange on Wednesday.

Looks like it's been 15 years since you did a stand-up special, @TheEllenShow. How about one for Netflix? — Netflix US (@netflix) May 24, 2017