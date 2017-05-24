VIRAL VIDEO: Tom Cruise Confirms Plans For ‘Top Gun 2’

Tom Cruise confirmed what we’ve suspected all along, there will be a Top Gun 2, which will begin filming in the next year.

“It’s true. Yeah, it’s true,” he said during an interview on Channel Seven’s Sunrise. “I’m going to start filming it, probably in the next year…It’s happening, it is definitely happening.”

WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: @TomCruise just confirmed that Top Gun 2 is happening! "I’m gonna start filming it probably in the next year". #sun7 pic.twitter.com/X17xvxz4Q4 — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) May 23, 2017

Cruise first addressed rumors of a Top Gun sequel during an interview with Graham Norton back in October. “We’re trying to figure it out,” he said at the time. Top Gun producer Jerry Bruckheimer also tweeted out a picture of Cruise and himself several months ago following a weekend of discussing “a little Top Gun 2.”