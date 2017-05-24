UPDATE: Location Announced For ‘The Voice’ Auditions in St. Louis!!

Think you have what it takes to be on The Voice??? Get ready, the show is headed this way! The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports they are returning to St. Louis on June 18th. The auditions will be held at Busch Stadium (Gate 3) 700 Clark Street, St. Louis, MO 63102. Click HERE to register and find out what you need for the big day. Let us know if you go!!! Some of the guidelines to audition:

*Please prepare two (2) songs for your open call audition. You will be required to perform one song, but have the second song ready if asked.

*A CAPPELLA ONLY at the open call auditions.

*The only thing we want to hear is YOUR VOICE. To be clear, you CANNOT play your guitar at the Open Call Audition.

*Come dressed in a style that represents you as an artist. Do NOT come in “chicken costumes.” We are looking for serious artists ONLY.

hahaha I like the last one….good luck!