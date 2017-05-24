Soundtrack To The First Sip of Summer #STLUncorked

“The First Sip of Summer,” St. Louis Uncorked, presented by American Eagle Credit Union, returns June 2nd and 3rd as the city’s premier entertainment event, featuring NEEDTOBREATHE, Gavin DeGraw, Tyler Hilton, Ryan Cabera & MORE!

Nothing says summer like warm weather, music festivals and hanging out with your friends and family.

So to get you ready for the first sip of summer listen to some of the artists that will be playing LIVE on the Bud Light Main Stage June 2nd & 3rd at St. Louis Uncorked.

GAVIN DEGRAW

Years before “I Don’t Want to Be” propelled him to pop/rock success, songwriter Gavin DeGraw began honing his piano skills at the age of eight, followed by his participation in several cover bands with his older brother in upstate New York.

After a brief stint at the prestigious Berklee School of Music — where he rubbed shoulders with future singer/songwriter contemporary John Mayer — DeGraw decided to take his original songs to New York City. He arrived during the late ’90s and steadily expanded his audience with a series of buzzworthy shows.

NEEDTOBREATHE

Named after acclaimed University of Alabama football coach Paul “Bear” Bryant, brothers Bear and Bryant “Bo” Rinehart were born and raised in rural Possum Kingdom, South Carolina. The two siblings were exposed to a variety of music, but Bear — besides being an excellent wide receiver in college– moonlighted as a vocalist, guitarist, and pianist, even finding time to perform around campus with longtime friend and drummer Joe Stillwell. Meanwhile, Bo studied architecture at Clemson while playing guitar in his spare time, and he and bassist Seth Bolt joined the Bear/Stillwell duo to form Needtobreathe.

The song “Multiplied” earned Needtobreathe their first Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song. The group also reworked one of their original songs “Brother” with Gavin DeGraw and Needtobreathe and have added hip-hop beats that add a pop sensibility similar to OneRepublic.

Check out the the full playlist below: