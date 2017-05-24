Have You Noticed Snakes Showing Up in Strange Places Throughout Area?

Greg Hewitt May 24, 2017 9:09 AM By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: snakes, St. Louis Flood

I admit it, I’m terrified of snakes, so when I saw this headline online yesterday, I immediately went into self-preservation mode.

According to authorities, the recent floods throughout the area left behind what many would consider to be some unwanted guests.

Snakes…why did it have to be snakes.

Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur said it has treated three snake bite victims in last two weeks while Mercy Hospital in Festus has treated two snake bite victims in the last week.

Click Here to read more..and watch where you walk!

More from Greg Hewitt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live