Dancing with the Stars Season 24 Winner

On Tuesday night’s finale of DWTS, Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater were named the winners of season 24 after giving a slew of emotional and graceful performances over the past several weeks. The Mirrorball Trophy winners beat out former Chicago Cubs star David Ross and Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei, who came in second and third place, respectively. Jennings’ victory comes after a controversial season that saw the shocking elimination of high scorers like Glee‘s Heather Morris and gymnast Simone Biles. Even this season’s frontrunner Kordei’s third-place finish was met with gasps and boos from the crowd. Meanwhile, Jennings’ victory comes just one day after the 32-year-old football player admitted that he’d never won anything in his life.