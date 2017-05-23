Video: Brothers Team Up to Overcome Mom’s Fridge Lock

A North Carolina mom captured video of her very young sons overcoming the refrigerator lock through the power of teamwork.

Ashley Warner of Fayetteville posted a video to Facebook showing her sons, Dawson, 5, and Royce, 2, working together to foil a device meant to keep them out of the fridge.

The video shows Dawson, clearly the brains behind the operation, instructing Royce on the proper way to stand on his hands and knees to act as a stool for the larger boy, who is then able top reach and remove the lock keeping the refrigerator closed.

Warner said the boys were unaware that she was filming them from nearby. She said they were successful in procuring an illicit snack, but they went with a healthy option and decided to eat an apple.

Do you ever remember tricking your siblings into something similar to this?! 😂