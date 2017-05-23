Video: Brothers Team Up to Overcome Mom’s Fridge Lock

May 23, 2017 9:08 AM
Filed Under: brothers, funny, kids, parents

A North Carolina mom captured video of her very young sons overcoming the refrigerator lock through the power of teamwork.

Ashley Warner of Fayetteville posted a video to Facebook showing her sons, Dawson, 5, and Royce, 2, working together to foil a device meant to keep them out of the fridge.

The video shows Dawson, clearly the brains behind the operation, instructing Royce on the proper way to stand on his hands and knees to act as a stool for the larger boy, who is then able top reach and remove the lock keeping the refrigerator closed.

Warner said the boys were unaware that she was filming them from nearby. She said they were successful in procuring an illicit snack, but they went with a healthy option and decided to eat an apple.

Do you ever remember tricking your siblings into something similar to this?! 😂

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live