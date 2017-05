If you have yet to to get out and go to Six Flags this summer, its a must just to try out the new Spinsanity!

The new giant disc rotates 40 riders side to side up a 51 foot high half-pipe track! Our very own Trish Gazall tested out the new ride and met a buddy, Cameron along the way!

Spinsanity is just one of the many new thrilling rides at Six Flags this season! The new ride will open May 24th for Season Pass Holders and May 26th to the general public.

For more information, visit sixflags.com!