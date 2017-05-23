The Number One Thing Kids Today Want to Be When They Grow Up Is . . . a YouTube Star?

When you were a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up? No matter what the answer is . . . chances are, it’s different than the one that kids are giving now.

A new survey asked kids between six and seventeen years old what they want to be when they grow up.

The number one answer? YouTube star! More than ONE-THIRD of them say that’s their dream job.

Here’s the full top 12 . . .

1. YouTube star, 34%.

2. Blogger or vlogger, 18%.

3. Musician or singer, 16%.

4. Actor, 16%.

5. Filmmaker, 14%.

6. Doctor or nurse, 13%.

7. TV host, 12%.

8. Athlete, 12%.

9. Teacher, 12%.

10. Writer, 8%.

11. Lawyer, 6%.

12. Model, 4%.

(The percentages add up to more than 100% because kids could give more than one answer.)

