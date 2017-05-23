The Number One Thing Kids Today Want to Be When They Grow Up Is . . . a YouTube Star?

Greg Hewitt May 23, 2017 8:44 AM By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: What kids want to be when they grow up, YouTube star

When you were a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?  No matter what the answer is . . . chances are, it’s different than the one that kids are giving now.

A new survey asked kids between six and seventeen years old what they want to be when they grow up.

The number one answer?  YouTube star!  More than ONE-THIRD of them say that’s their dream job.

 

Here’s the full top 12 . . .

 

1.  YouTube star, 34%.

 

2.  Blogger or vlogger, 18%.

 

3.  Musician or singer, 16%.

 

4.  Actor, 16%.

 

5.  Filmmaker, 14%.

 

6.  Doctor or nurse, 13%.

 

7.  TV host, 12%.

 

8.  Athlete, 12%.

 

9.  Teacher, 12%.

 

10.  Writer, 8%.

 

11.  Lawyer, 6%.

 

12.  Model, 4%. 

(The percentages add up to more than 100% because kids could give more than one answer.)

 

Click Here to read more

More from Greg Hewitt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live