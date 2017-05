This year’s Icon Award winner Cher took the stage in a skin-toned bodysuit and diamond-encrusted silver beaded strands to perform her hit “Believe.”

After Gwen Stefani presented a retrospective video about Cher’s career, the singer returned to the stage in her iconic black leather outfit with a towering, curly black wig to deliver a follow-up performance of her 1989 hit “If I Could Turn Back Time.”