Photo: Reese Witherspoon Visits Her Old Dorm Room

Reese Witherspoon returned to her alma mater Stanford over the weekend and visited her old dorm room. The Oscar-winning actress shared a photo of herself with the student currently living there and captioned it, “Surprise! While re-visiting @Stanford, I popped by my old dorm room… and met its newest tenant, Caitlyn! She was so nice; she even welcomed me in!”

The real purpose of Witherspoon’s visit to Stanford was to give a talk at its View From the Top speaker series. “Thank you @stanfordbusiness for having me yesterday,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself onstage. “It was a honor to share my experiences and chat with all of you bright minds. Keep studying hard and dreaming big!”

Here is Reese when she actually lived in the same dorm room: