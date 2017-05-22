Photo: Reese Witherspoon Visits Her Old Dorm Room

May 22, 2017 4:47 PM
Filed Under: celebrities, Reese Witherspoon.

Reese Witherspoon returned to her alma mater Stanford over the weekend and visited her old dorm room. The Oscar-winning actress shared a photo of herself with the student currently living there and captioned it, “Surprise! While re-visiting @Stanford, I popped by my old dorm room… and met its newest tenant, Caitlyn! She was so nice; she even welcomed me in!”

The real purpose of Witherspoon’s visit to Stanford was to give a talk at its View From the Top speaker series. “Thank you @stanfordbusiness for having me yesterday,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself onstage. “It was a honor to share my experiences and chat with all of you bright minds. Keep studying hard and dreaming big!”

Here is Reese when she actually lived in the same dorm room:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live