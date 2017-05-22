Listen to Win Tickets to the STASH Home VIP Lounge at Uncorked

May 22, 2017 9:42 AM
Win: A pair of tickets the Stash Home VIP Lounge at St. Louis Uncorked on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at Kiener Plaza.

Contest Ends: Friday, May 26, 2017

Listen to Trish Gazall all week on KEZK and call in for your chance to win!

The winner will receive a pair of passes to the Home VIP Lounge at St. Louis Uncorked. The private area is open from 6:30 – 8:30 on Saturday, June 3rd.

It features complimentary appetizers from Llywelyn’s Catering, frozen custard from Ted Drewes, drinks from Bud Light, Jameson, Deep Eddy Vodka, Cooper’s Hawk Winery and 7UP.

Each winner is registered to win the grand prize of a Meet and Greet with Gavin DeGraw on Saturday night.

Must be 21 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, May 26, 2017 Read the official contest rules. 

