Is Ed Sheeran Engaged to Cherry Seaborn?

By Annie Reuter

Ed Sheeran may be one step closer to being a married man, according to Russell Crowe. During a recent visit to Australian radio show Fitzy & Wippa the actor let it slip that the Sheeran is engaged.

During the interview, Crowe mentioned that Sheeran has visited him on his farm in New South Wales with Cherry Seaborn, who he referred to as the singer’s fiancée.

“He was on tour here and he was getting a bit burned out so he came up and stayed at the farm for a couple of days to get some sleep and then we became conversational mates,” Crowe explains. “He has subsequently gone back to the farm with his fiancée for more time.”

While Sheeran has yet to confirm or deny the news, he has spoken about Seaborn favorably in past interviews and admitted that she has inspired some of his new songs including “Perfect.” The couple, who first met in Suffolk, England, during high school, reconnected during a tour stop in New York.

“One day this will [all] f—— end. And I know the one person that’s going to remain constant is Cherry,” Sheeran told Rolling Stone.