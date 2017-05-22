Dad-Dances for News Chopper & Goes Viral

An Arizona man who ended up in a news helicopter’s shot made the footage go viral with some dad-tastic dance moves.

KSAZ-TV said the SkyFOX helicopter was filming near the scene of a crash involving three cars in Scottsdale on Wednesday when the camera zoomed in on a man who had started to dance atop a nearby parking garage.

“I was in the office and I was looking at my live FOX 10 feed and I was like, ‘something is going down,'” the man, Bryan Amann, later told the station. “I thought to myself, that’s right next door to our office. Right back there.”

The clip went viral on Facebook.

Amann joked he was ready to capitalize on his newfound fame.

“Scottsdaledancingman.com,” he said. “I’m going to get that real soon.”