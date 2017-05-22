WATCH: After 146 Years, Ringling Brothers Performs Last Circus

Trish May 22, 2017 12:12 PM
Filed Under: circus, Greatest Show on Earth, Ringling Brothers

The big top came down for the last time on Sunday night in Uniondale, New York, as Ringling Brothers performed its final circus after a 146-year run. “We are, forevermore, the Greatest Show on Earth,” ringmaster Johnathan Lee Iverson told the Nassau Coliseum crowd as the performers soaked in their final standing ovation. As the AP notes, the company decided to cease operating due to slumping ticket sales and intensifying pressure from animal rights activists, a handful of whom were present outside the arena on Sunday.

You can watch the entire thing here! All two hours of it…..

 

