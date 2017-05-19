Woman Suing Target Over Runaway Concrete Ball

A woman whose vehicle was struck by a runaway 2-ton concrete ball outside a New Jersey Target store is suing the retailer.

Eileen Grady, of Pearl River, N.Y., revealed earlier this year that her 2015 Nissan Rogue was struck by one of the store’s iconic red balls while she was driving through the parking lot of the Paramus location on Nov. 22 of last year.

Grady filed a lawsuit May 11 alleging the company “knew or should have known” the concrete balls could come loose and pose a hazard to vehicles and pedestrians, court papers reviewed by NJ.com state.”Red bollards are installed by Target and situated in front of Target’s stores to prevent vehicles from careening into Target’s storefronts,” the suit states.

Security camera footage of the incident shows the ball become dislodged when struck by a pickup truck and roll into the parking lot, where it struck Grady’s Nissan.

The lawsuit alleges Target “had actual and constructive notice of the condition” of the bollard and “breached its duty of care to Grady by permitting and allowing [the bollard] to become and remain a negligent, defective and dangerous condition.”

Grady, who said earlier this year that Target had refused to pay for the $3,300 damage to her vehicle, is seeking more than $100,000 in damages, plus attorneys’ fees and court costs. The lawsuit states the incident left her with injuries “including, but not limited to pain and suffering, and anxiety.”

A Target spokeswoman declined to comment on the lawsuit.

“We are aware of this incident and we will handle all communication directly with the guest in question,” spokeswoman Erika Winkels said.