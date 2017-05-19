Video: Trish Rides Six Flags NEW Virtual Rollercoaster ‘Galactic Attack’

May 19, 2017 4:12 PM By Trish Gazall
Filed Under: Galactic Attack, rollercoaster, Six Flags St. Louis, Virtual Reality

Looking for something to do this weekend? How about trying the new Six Flags Virtual Reality Rollercoaster! Trish had a blast this week seeing what’s new at the park and riding the rides!

She experienced the Galactic Attack VR coaster that is out of this world and can only be found at Six Flags St. Louis!

She had to battle to save the planet from an alien drone invasion on Galactic Attack, a thrilling, fully immersive virtual reality coaster.

The Galactic Attack VR coaster is available the following days and times:

  • Friday, May 26 – Sunday, June 4 – Galactic Attack VR is open from 12-6:00 p.m.

For more information on Six Flags season passes and what’s new CLICK HERE! 

 

 

