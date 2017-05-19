Listen to Win Tickets to Cardinals Kick Off To Summer

May 19, 2017 8:36 AM
Filed Under: St Louis Cardinals, tickets, Win

Win: A four-pack of tickets to see the Cardinals vs. the Phillies

Contest Ends: Friday, May 26, 2017

Listen to Greg Hewitt, all week on KEZK and call in for your chance to win a four-pack of tickets to see the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, June 9, 2017.

Kick off your summer at Busch Stadium, June 9th through 11th. It’s a weekend full of great giveaways including a Rawlings baseball glove for the kids! Get your tickets now at cardinals.com/promotions.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, May 26, 2017 Read the official contest rules. 

