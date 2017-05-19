Kiefer Sutherland is Performing in St. Louis Tomorrow Night

You may not know that in addition to being a famous actor, Kiefer Sutherland is a charting musician as well…and he’s headlining a concert right here in St. Louis tomorrow night at Fubar at 3108 Locust Street.

His album, “Down in a Hole” appeared on the Billboard Americana/Folk album chart.

He told Billboard, “I am a professional actor. This is what I’ve been doing for the past 30 years, and I’ve been really fortunate to have real success with that. That’s what I do, so, of course, it’s going to overshadow (the music). But, I hope it doesn’t overshadow it to the point where someone doesn’t hear the record for what it is.”

Show time is 8 p.m.