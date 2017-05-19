Kiefer Sutherland is Performing in St. Louis Tomorrow Night

Greg Hewitt May 19, 2017 9:12 AM By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: Kiefer Sutherland, St. Louis concert, Fubar

You may not know that in addition to being a famous actor, Kiefer Sutherland is a charting musician as well…and he’s headlining a concert right here in St. Louis tomorrow night at Fubar at 3108 Locust Street.

His album, “Down in a Hole” appeared on the Billboard Americana/Folk album chart.

He told Billboard,  “I am a professional actor. This is what I’ve been doing for the past 30 years, and I’ve been really fortunate to have real success with that. That’s what I do, so, of course, it’s going to overshadow (the music). But, I hope it doesn’t overshadow it to the point where someone doesn’t hear the record for what it is.”

Show time is 8 p.m.

 

More from Greg Hewitt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live