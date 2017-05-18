VIRAL VIDEO: Teens Do Crazy Stunts on the Golden Gate Bridge

Greg Hewitt May 18, 2017 8:07 AM By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: Golden Gate Bridge, Teen daredevils

Some teenage daredevils recently climbed to the top of the Golden Gate Bridge, and did dangerous stunts like somersaults.

Now they could end up facing charges after they posted the footage on YouTube.

The stunts are described on their YouTube page as,

“The stomach-churning moment two teenage daredevils dice with death as they dangle from the Golden Gate Bridge. As if standing at the height of 746ft wasn’t enough of a thrill, the daring duo decided to dangle their entire bodies over the edge of one of the bridge’s towers, with only their fingertips stopping them from making the long fall to the ground below.”

Emphasis on the term, “stomach-churning”.

 

