Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell Dead From Apparent Suicide at 52

I don’t usually run to post about celeb deaths. But this is the only person I can think of that made me step out of my box of what I would usually listen to. His voice alone made me run out to get Temple of the Dog and Audioslave cd’s. ~Trish

Chris Cornell, one of grunge’s founding fathers and the frontman for Soundgarden, Temple of the Dog and Audioslave, has died at the age of 52. Cornell passed away on Wednesday night after playing Detroit’s Fox Theatre with Soundgarden, which was in the middle of a national tour after reuniting in 2010. “His wife Vicky and family were shocked to learn of his sudden and unexpected passing,” a rep tells the AP. “They will be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause.” Meanwhile, WXYZ-TV reports that Detroit police are saying he died from an apparent suicide. Cornell’s wife allegedly called a family friend to check on him; after the friend forced open Cornell’s hotel-room door, the singer was found on the bathroom floor. TMZ adds that hours before his death, Cornell posted lyrics from the 2012 Soundgarden song “By Crooked Steps” that read, “I’m the shape of the hole inside your heart.”