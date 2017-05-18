PHOTO: Sugarfire Smokehouse Creates “Most St. Louis Burger” Ever

Greg Hewitt May 18, 2017 8:58 AM By Greg Hewitt
Our friends at Sugarfire Smokehouse have created what they’re calling, “the most St. Louis Burger ever”.

Feast your eyes on the “St. Lunatic Burger”!

It’s described as “a single cheeseburger, smothered in BBQ pork steak. Red Hot Riplets and provel cheese, just to dress it up a little. Some toasted raviolis tossed in for good measure. Two slices of Imo’s pizza for the buns.”

The restaurant shared a photo on its Facebook page. “We can assure you that this is the most St. Louis thing to ever happen in St Charles,” read the text accompanying the photo, “and quite possible the most historic thing since Louis [sic] and Clark.”

(From the Sugarfire Facebook page)

You know what they say–when in St. Louis…right?

