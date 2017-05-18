HomeGoods’ Spinoff Store Coming Soon

Decorating junkies let out a collective squeal of pure joy when TJX Cos., the parent company of TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods, announced in March that they will be launching a new home concept store this year.

On Tuesday, CEO Ernie Herrman finally shared a few more details on the forthcoming chain, including its name: HomeSense.

HomeSense is already the name of a chain owned by TJX that operates in Canada and Europe and is similar to HomeGoods in the U.S.

While the store is still lacking an exact opening date, Herrman stated on a quarterly earnings call,“We plan to open our first store in late summer with a few more stores slated for the fall,” he said, adding that “HomeSense will offer consumers a different mix of home fashions from HomeGoods, but at the same grade value.”

The call also revealed that HomeSense stores will be located near TJX’s other inexpensive go-to stores, so customers can conveniently “shop both.”

Hermann said in March that the goal for HomeSense “is to make them distinct enough, but complementary to HomeGoods and its offerings,” adding that, “Our customers are passionate about HomeGoods and we are confident they will love our new home concept, too.”

