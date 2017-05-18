Bobby Moynihan Exits SNL After 9 Seasons

Saturday Night Live cast member Bobby Moynihan is exiting the show after the current season’s finale. The comedian, who is currently in his ninth season on the sketch-comedy series, is known for his impressions of Chris Christie, Ted Cruz, Guy Fieri, and Snooki.

His popular original characters include Drunk Uncle and secondhand reporter Anthony Crispino. Moynihan will next star in the CBS sitcom Me, Myself & I, which examines one man’s life over a 50-year span. Moynihan plays the protagonist at age 40. The comedian’s last episode of SNL will be this weekend’s season 24 finale, hosted by Dwayne Johnson with musical guest Katy Perry.