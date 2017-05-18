Bobby Brown Breaks Down in Tears on Hollywood Medium

May 18, 2017 12:20 PM
Filed Under: Bobby Brown, Medium, Whitney Houston

Bobby Brown cried over the ghost of his late wife Whitney Houston on Wednesday’s episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry. “I have a woman coming through,” the clairvoyant told Brown. “[She’s] having me talk about her heart…and this is very clear in the way this comes through: She’s very insistent to acknowledge, no matter how I died, I need them to know the heart.” After Henry explained that the spirit was concerned about people thinking she died “of something else” like a drug overdose, Brown sighed and said, “Hoo boy. She used drugs, but the way she passed is not a way that I can accept.”

