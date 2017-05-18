Bobby Brown Breaks Down in Tears on Hollywood Medium

Bobby Brown cried over the ghost of his late wife Whitney Houston on Wednesday’s episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry. “I have a woman coming through,” the clairvoyant told Brown. “[She’s] having me talk about her heart…and this is very clear in the way this comes through: She’s very insistent to acknowledge, no matter how I died, I need them to know the heart.” After Henry explained that the spirit was concerned about people thinking she died “of something else” like a drug overdose, Brown sighed and said, “Hoo boy. She used drugs, but the way she passed is not a way that I can accept.”