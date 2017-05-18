A GOLDEN GIRLS Edition of Clue Is on the Way

Hasbro has announced that Clue: The Golden Girls will soon be hitting store shelves, but don’t worry, your favorite ladies don’t have blood on their hands—more like cheesecake.The goal of this version of Clue is not to solve a murder like in the classic game, but as it says on the game’s box: “attempt to solve the crime of WHO ate the last piece cheesecake, WHAT they left at the scene of the crime, and WHICH room they did it in.”But to be fair, on The Golden Girls murder might be more forgivable than eating the last slice of cheesecake.This version of Clue trades tokens like a candlestick or a knife in the original for ones more suitable for sexagenarians including a bathrobe, a purse and lipstick. It also includes six “suspect personality cards” where you can play as one of the women, or a mystery suitor.

Hasbro

If you’ve always dreamed of roaming around The Golden Girls house then you’re in luck because no location is off-limits in the game. All of their bedrooms, the kitchen and of course, the lanai are cheesecake crime scenes.

Hasbro

This isn’t the first time that Dorothy and the gang have been found in the toys & games aisle. Last year a collector’s set of action figures were released at New York Comic Con and two years ago a Lego set based on the sitcom’s set was a finalist in the Lego Ideas project competition—though sadly it was not green-lighted.

Hasbro

A release date has not been announced for Clue: The Golden Girls, but you should start brushing up on your detective skills now so you can help the ladies solve this unspeakable crime.