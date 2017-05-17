Willing Teens Get Pepper-Sprayed For High School Class

Beware….this video may be hard to watch.

This footage out of Ohio shows a group of teenagers being sprayed with pepper spray–by choice–as part of their criminal technology course at Barberton High School.

Barberton City Schools Superintendent Patricia Cleary has since confirmed that the career tech class is sanctioned through the Ohio Department of Education.

The students are clearly in pain and did make this decision on their own, but do you think this is going a little to far for a high school class?

Leave a comment on our Facebook page and let us know your thoughts.