SURVEY: What Was Your First Car? Here Are the Most Popular Brands

Greg Hewitt May 17, 2017 8:04 AM By Greg Hewitt
When it comes to first cars, most of us basically drove anything that got us from point A to point B…at least that’s the consensus from a new survey just released.

My “first car” was a car my Father had wrecked in a crash…how’s that for a welcome to the open road!

“Congratulations son, here’s a car that’s now unsafe to drive…enjoy!”

 

But only 17% of us had a first car that was brand new.  83% had a used car.  And 23% of teenagers today get a hand-me-down from a relative.

 

56% of drivers got their first set of wheels before they turned 18 . . . 23% were between 19 and 21 . . . everyone else was older than that.

 

If you were born after 1980, your first car was most likely a Chevy.  The rest of the top five first cars for millennials are Honda, Toyota, Ford, and Nissan.

 

If you were born between 1960 and 1980, you most likely had a Ford, followed by Chevy, Toyota, Dodge, and Pontiac.

 

And for Baby Boomers, the top five were Ford, Chevy, Volkswagen, Plymouth, and Toyota.

 

Also, 76% of kids between 15 and 17 think they’re ready to have their own car, and understand the costs that come with it.  But 86% also said they expect their PARENTS to help pay for things like gas and insurance.

 

