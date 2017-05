James Corden will host the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Corden hosted the ceremony for the first time last year, and it was announced today (May 17) that The Late Late Show host will return in 2018 when the show returns to New York City’s Madison Square Garden for the first time since 2003.

The GRAMMYs will air live Sunday, January 28 at 7:30 pm on CBS.