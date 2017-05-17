Bon Jovi Surprises College Grads With Performance

Bon Jovi surprised the graduating class of New Jersey’s Fairleigh Dickinson University on Tuesday by performing during their ceremony at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Page Six reports that Bon Jovi played “Reunion,” from their latest album This House is Not For Sale, as part of an MTVU contest. The contest asked students to tweet their best college moments and tag their school along with the hashtag #JBJReunionContest. “We are going to pop up and surprise the school that had the most votes to get us to come,” frontman Jon Bon Jovi said on Good Morning America Tuesday morning. Some 3,200 students from 54 countries and 40 states were in attendance at the MetLife Stadium ceremony.