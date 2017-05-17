American Pickers Coming to Illinois

The History Channel’s hit TV show American Pickers will be making a pit stop in Illinois next month. According to the Belleville News Democrat, “They’re asking locals to send in information on large, private collections or accumulations of antiques in the state.”

The stars Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, have yet to determine where in Illinois they will be hunting for the unique finds, but are open to the best leads from viewers.

So do you know or have something that they may be interested in? Call 1-855-OLD-RUST (653-7878), or email AmericanPickers@cineflix.com.