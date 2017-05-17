10 US Cities With the Worst Diets

We know residents of Naples, Fla., boast the best diet—but which cities could use major improvements in the intake category? A report by Gallup and digital health firm Sharecare looked at 189 metro areas across the US and shook out the ones that could use a consultation with a nutritionist. 24/7 Wall St. notes that most of the areas that fare the worst are in the Midwest or South, with residents in Lubbock, Texas, earning the worst marks in their answer to the question: “Did you eat healthy all day yesterday?” The worst 10 metro areas, plus the percentage of adults who eat healthy all day long in each location:

1. Lubbock, Texas; 53.8%

2. Memphis, Tenn.; 55.9%

3. Cincinnati, Ohio; 56.3%

4. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC; 56.4%

5. Clarksville, Tenn.; 56.7%

6. Lexington-Fayette, Ky.; 56.9%

7. Wichita, Kan.; 56.9%

8. Topeka, Kan.; 57%

9. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, Ark.; 57.1%

10. Tulsa, Okla.; 57.2%

Click to see the full list here!