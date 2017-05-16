Zac Efron to Play Serial Killer Ted Bundy in Upcoming Film

Today in “things that make you go ‘hmm,'” Hollywood hottie Zac Efron has signed on to portray serial killer Ted Bundy in the upcoming film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

The movie reportedly tells Bundy’s life story through the perspective of his longtime on-again-off-again girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer, who ultimately turned him in to police after denying accusations against him for years. The movie will be directed by documentary filmmaker Joe Berlinger. The Extremely Wicked script previously earned a spot on the “Black List,” an annual industry ranking of the best unproduced screenplays.

Click here to read the full article.