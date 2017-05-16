Will & Grace Stars Sing, Dance in Revival Trailer

The stars of Will & Grace perform an epic song and dance number in the new trailer for the show’s upcoming revival. Released on Monday, the five minute-plus teaser opens with Eric McCormack (Will) trying to convince Debra Messing (Grace) to return to the series by transporting her to their former sitcom set, where Megan Mullally-as-Karen is sleeping on the couch and Sean Hayes’ Jack wanders in after a failed hook-up attempt. However, after opening the fridge, Messing’s character launches into a musical number about the big return. Karen also chimes in with some punchlines about her drinking habits and Jack promises more “anonymous liaisons with tall guys and with shorties.” The 12-episode Will & Grace revival premieres this fall on NBC.