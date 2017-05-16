New One-Piece Romper is “Latest in Men’s Summer Fashion”

According to a new article published by Cosmopolitan, a new brand recently launched on Kickstarter is making one-piece outfits for men under the name “RompHim.”

No, it’s not a romper. It’s a romphim. Well, actually, it is a romper but it’s made for guys…very brave guys I might add.

Photos shared on The Original RompHim Instagram show fellas wearing the men’s version of the popular fashion trend while drinking beers, going to Coachella and watching a game at the ballpark (seriously?)

The line currently features several pastel colors, a splattered paint look and at least one “America!” riff labeled the “4th of July Special Edition”. Each RompHim also features a front shirt pocket, adjustable waist tabs, a zippered back pocket, and a zipper fly.

