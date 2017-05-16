Carrie Underwood in Talks to Join American Idol as Judge

May 16, 2017 4:39 PM
Filed Under: American Idol, Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood got her start on American Idol, and now Variety is reporting that the former reality competition champ has “held talks with ABC” about joining the rebooted show as a judge. Katy Perry, Adam Lambert, Kellie Pickler, and Fantasia Barrino are also reportedly under consideration for the gig, while rumors that Chris Martin and Chris Daughtry might occupy judges’ chairs are being dismissed as bogus. Meanwhile, Underwood’s fellow Idol champ Kelly Clarkson recently announced she’d be joining The Voice as a coach.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live