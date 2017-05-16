Carrie Underwood in Talks to Join American Idol as Judge

Carrie Underwood got her start on American Idol, and now Variety is reporting that the former reality competition champ has “held talks with ABC” about joining the rebooted show as a judge. Katy Perry, Adam Lambert, Kellie Pickler, and Fantasia Barrino are also reportedly under consideration for the gig, while rumors that Chris Martin and Chris Daughtry might occupy judges’ chairs are being dismissed as bogus. Meanwhile, Underwood’s fellow Idol champ Kelly Clarkson recently announced she’d be joining The Voice as a coach.