VIRAL VIDEO: Will Ferrell’s Commencement Speech To USC Graduates

I don’t know about you, but they never had celebrities give commencement speeches back when I graduated from college.

Our commencement speaker at SLU was former congressman, Dick Gephardt. A nice man to be sure, but not exactly the most dynamic speaker if you know what I mean.

Will Ferrell was the commencement speaker at the University of Southern California over the weekend, and it was as funny and sublime as you might have expected.

He belted out Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” at the end of his commencement address at the University of Southern California on Friday.

“Class of 2017, I just want you to know you will never be alone on whatever path you may choose,” he told students. “If you do have a moment where you feel a little down, just think of the support you have from this great Trojan family and imagine me, literally picture my face, singing this song gently into your ear.”