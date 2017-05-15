VIDEO: Mother’s Day RAK Surprise Shopping Spree

What did you do for Mother’s Day?

Our very own Trish Gazall and Here Today Stores gave one deserving mother a $200 shopping spree!!!

At Here Today, $200 goes a long way! Our winner Nancy packed her cart full of goodies for an upcoming camping trip she is planning this summer. We were so excited to take some of the stress off Nancy on Mother’s Day and make that day all about her!

