Taylor Swift Sends a Sweet Note to a Fan That Graduated

May 15, 2017 9:28 AM
Filed Under: Fans, Graduation, Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift sent her well wishes after a fan invited the star to her graduation party.

“I INVITED TAYLOR TO MY GRADUATION PARTY AND SHE SENT ME FLOWERS AND THIS CARD: I LOVE YOU HONEY @taylorswift13,” the fan — who has seen Swift in concert eight timestweeted on Saturday, along with photos of the flowers and hand-written note by the singer.

The 27-year-old singer’s message was personally addressed, starting off, “Ashley, Hi love! I’m so sad that I can’t make it to your graduation party! The New York theme, the photo booth, it being on the 13th…that’s my kinda party.”

She applauded the graduate, continuing, “I’m so proud of you, your hard work and dedication, your excitement and ambition. I’m very lucky that a girl like you cares about me.”

The sweet card also included an illustration of the New York skyline with a stick figure labelled, “You!” The card concluded, “Sending you my love and hugs (and to your family!). Love, Taylor.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live