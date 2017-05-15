Taylor Swift Sends a Sweet Note to a Fan That Graduated

Taylor Swift sent her well wishes after a fan invited the star to her graduation party.

“I INVITED TAYLOR TO MY GRADUATION PARTY AND SHE SENT ME FLOWERS AND THIS CARD: I LOVE YOU HONEY @taylorswift13,” the fan — who has seen Swift in concert eight times — tweeted on Saturday, along with photos of the flowers and hand-written note by the singer.

I INVITED TAYLOR TO MY GRADUATION PARTY AND SHE SENT ME FLOWERS AND THIS CARD 😭😭😭 I LOVE YOU HONEY @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/8qQ6gTNeyP — Ashley (@AshSilv13) May 13, 2017

The 27-year-old singer’s message was personally addressed, starting off, “Ashley, Hi love! I’m so sad that I can’t make it to your graduation party! The New York theme, the photo booth, it being on the 13th…that’s my kinda party.”

She applauded the graduate, continuing, “I’m so proud of you, your hard work and dedication, your excitement and ambition. I’m very lucky that a girl like you cares about me.”

The sweet card also included an illustration of the New York skyline with a stick figure labelled, “You!” The card concluded, “Sending you my love and hugs (and to your family!). Love, Taylor.”